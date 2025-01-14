Surveillance Tech Is Changing Our Behavior And Our Brains

(MENAFN- Asia Times) From self-service checkouts to public streets to stadiums – surveillance is everywhere. This pervasive monitoring is often justified in the name of safety and security.

But our recent study , published in Neuroscience of Consciousness, reveals a disturbing side effect. Surveillance isn't just changing our behavior – it's altering how our brains process information, operating largely outside our awareness.

Our research shows that simply knowing we are being watched can unconsciously heighten our awareness of other people's gaze. These findings have potentially significant implications for mental health and social interaction.

They also urge for a deeper consideration of how constant monitoring might shape us – not just consciously, but also in the silent circuitry of our brains.

Subtly amplifying an ancient survival mechanism

Humans have evolved the crucial ability to detect another person's gaze to navigate social situations. This allows us to discern friend from foe, interpret emotions and understand intentions.

Surveillance may be subtly amplifying this ancient survival mechanism, placing our brains on high alert for social cues.

A total of 54 people participated in our study – all of whom were undergraduate students. They performed a visual task while being monitored by CCTV cameras. A control group performed the same task without surveillance.

Participants in both groups were shown images of faces that were either looking directly at them or away from them.