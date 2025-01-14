Zelensky Tables Bills On Extending Martial Law, Mobilization
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the bills on the extension of martial law and military mobilization.
The corresponding drafts have appeared on the parliament's website , Ukrinform reports.
The head of state proposes that martial law and mobilization be extended for another 90 days.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 6, 2024, Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law the bill on the extension of mobilization and martial law until February 7, 2025.
