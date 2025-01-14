Zelensky Tables Bills On Extending Martial Law, Mobilization

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the bills on the extension of martial law and military mobilization.

The corresponding drafts have appeared on the parliament's website , Ukrinform reports.

The head of state proposes that martial law and mobilization be extended for another 90 days.

Ukraine's Parliament amends procedure for military registration of 17-year-olds

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 6, 2024, Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law the bill on the extension of mobilization and martial law until February 7, 2025.

Photo: President's Office