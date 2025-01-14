Resolution To Dismiss Galushchenko Not On Agenda Of Verkhovna Rada - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The agenda of the Verkhovna Rada for the upcoming plenary week does not include a draft resolution to dismiss of Ukraine German Galushchenko. There are not enough votes in the hall to dismiss him.



That is according to a source in the parliament who spoke to Ukrinform.



“To be honest, this issue (of dismissing Galushchenko - ed.) is not currently on the agenda for the upcoming plenary week, and it is unlikely to be,” the source said.

The interlocutor also added that the mono-majority does not support the resignation of the current Energy Minister.

“Perhaps someone supports, but there will definitely not be enough votes for the resignation,” the interlocutor said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 10, MP Inna Sovsun registered a resolution to dismiss Energy Minister Galushchenko from his post.