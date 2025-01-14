Fighting Continues: Ukrainian Forces Deny Reports Of Losing Control Of Toretsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Reports spread by some outlets that the Defence Forces of Ukraine allegedly do not control Toretsk in the Donetsk region are not true. Fighting is ongoing in the town.

Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for Ukraine's Khortytsia Group of Forces, said this in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“We are surprised to see reports from some journalists, including foreign ones, that 90% of Toretsk town is allegedly captured, almost the entire town, and that Ukrainian do not control it. This is not true. Despite the challenging situation in the town and the extent of destruction, there are still battles going on, and active resistance to the enemy continues. Consequently, we cannot confirm the information disseminated on social media. We are calling for not demotivating those resisting the invaders and causing them significant losses,” Trehubov stressed.

He noted that due to security issues, it is currently impossible to provide information on the location of Ukrainian and enemy troops in the town, but assured that the Defence Forces are doing everything possible to repel and eliminate the enemy. The spokesperson also clarified that a significant part of the enemy's attacks - up to 30% - in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Group of Forces is aimed at destroying infrastructure facilities.

As Ukrinform reported, 166 combat engagements occurred along the frontlines on January 13, most in the Pokrovsk sector - 77.