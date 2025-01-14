Kuwait Amir's Visit To UK... A Significant Milestone In Kuwaiti-British Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The visit of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to the UK on Tuesday, at the personal invitation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, represents a significant milestone in the journey of the relations that have spanned 125 years between the two countries.

This visit marks the first trip of His Highness the Amir to the UK since he assumed office on December 20, 2023, succeeding the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Previously, His Highness visited the United Kingdom four times as Crown Prince, the first time was on September 18, 2022 - Representing the late Amir to offer condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, during which he met King Charles III.

The second time was on May 6, 2023 - Representing the late Amir at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, the third on August 28, 2023 - At the invitation of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during which he attended the 70th anniversary celebration of the Kuwait Investment Office in the United Kingdom, the fourth on October 24, 2023 - At the official invitation of King Charles III.

The visit on Tuesday, along with the exchanged visits between the rulers of Kuwait and the British monarchs, reflects the strength of historical ties, the mutual respect, shared interests, and coordination on regional and global issues of common concern.

The relations, which has steadily developed over the past decades, was formalized with the signing of several agreements, beginning with the treaty of January 1899, which marked the official start of diplomatic relations between the two nations and laid the foundation for extensive cooperation and strategic partnerships.

Notable events include Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visit to London on October 1919 as the first Kuwaiti official to congratulate King George V on Britain's victory in World War I, Sheikh Ahmad visited again as Kuwait's ruler mid-1935, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Kuwait on February 12, 1979, marking the first visit by a British monarch, upon the invitation of the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The bilateral relations remained stable for seven decades until 1961, when late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah initiated steps toward a new phase in the relationship by steering Kuwait toward independence.

On June 19, 1961, Sheikh Abdullah declared Kuwait's independence, abolishing the 1899 treaty, though Britain continued supporting Kuwait by defending its territorial integrity from external threats, including deploying military forces during Iraq's territorial ambitions.

During the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, the UK was one of the key allies in rejecting the Iraqi aggression and leading military efforts to liberate Kuwait.

In 2012, the Kuwaiti-British Joint Steering Group was formed, holding biannual meetings to strengthen bilateral relations and implement agreed-upon initiatives.

Other key areas of cooperation include economic, trade, cultural, and educational partnerships, energy transition, climate change, food security, and healthcare.

To commemorate their enduring ties, the two nations declared 2024 the Year of the Kuwaiti-British Partnership, based on an agreement signed on August 29, 2023, during His Highness the Amir - then Crown Prince -- Sheikh Meshal's visit to the UK.

In January 2024, a joint statement from both foreign ministries highlighted the steady growth of the bilateral relations over 125 years, emphasizing shared support and cooperation in addressing regional and global challenges and defending shared values.

Through mutual visits and periodic meetings, both nations aim to establish numerous strategic dialogues, map out a brighter future for their partnership, and fulfill their ambitious shared vision to advance the interests of their peoples and countries. (end)

