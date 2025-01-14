UAE Team Emirates XRG And Analog Join Forces To Drive Innovation In Cycling

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Team embarks on exciting collaboration for 2025

News | Team – 14th January 2025

UAE Team Emirates XRG is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Analog, a next-generation leader specializing in edge computing, adaptive intelligence, and mixed reality. This collaboration marks a groundbreaking step in professional cycling, as the team integrates advanced, human-centered solutions to enhance performance and redefine success on the road.

Under the partnership, Analog will serve as the Official Partner for UAE Team Emirates XRG, delivering Analog Sports – a one-stop platform for team management and insights. This adaptive intelligence solution seamlessly integrates training optimisation, race strategies, and equipment performance, empowering coaches, sports directors, and medical staff to make cohesive, evidence-based decisions. From selecting the ideal roster for specific races to fine-tuning in-race tactics, Analog Sports empower the team to stay ahead of the competition.

Speaking on the announcement Alex Kipman, Founder & CEO of Analog said“At Analog, we believe technology should amplify human insight, not replace it. Ana, our Analog Neural Agent, augments coaching, performance analysis, and communication-helping UAE Team Emirates XRG make more objective decisions while preserving the human connection that drives real progress. We're proud to be collaborating with them to pioneer AI-powered tools that are redefining cycling-and we're just getting started.”

Driving Innovation and Performance

Anchored by Ana, the Analog Neural Agent, Analog Sports integrates effortlessly with UAE Team Emirates XRG's existing systems. It provides comprehensive insights into performance metrics, race-day tactics, and logistical coordination, driving smarter decision-making both during and outside of races. From training optimization to live in-race strategy, this partnership is set to enhance the team's competitive edge on all fronts.

“We are very excited about this partnership with Analog.” said Mauro Gianetti, Team Principal & CEO, UAE Team Emirates XRG.“Analog's expertise brings a new level of technological precision to our operations and preparations for competition, helping us to continue to achieve success on the road.”