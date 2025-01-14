(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Provides Analysis and market Projections by Product, Usage Type, Route of Administration, Therapeutic Application and End-users
Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market was valued at USD 216.5 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 317.2 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.90%.
Report Scope
This report covers the global market for injectable Drug Delivery Device. It provides market projections for 2029 and analyzes the injectable Drug Delivery Device market along the following parameters: product, usage type, route of administration, therapeutic application and end users. Based on product, the injectable Drug Delivery Device market is segmented into conventional devices and advanced injectable devices. Based on usage type, the market is segmented into disposable injectors and reusable injectors. Based on the route of administration, it is segmented into subcutaneous, intramuscular, intravenous and intradermal. Based on therapeutic application, the market is segmented into diabetes, oncology, autoimmune diseases and others. Based on end user, it is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care settings and others. The report includes a detailed competitive landscape that covers major players, market share and recent strategic developments.
Additionally, the report breaks down market trends and growth prospects across different regions. It includes market forecasts, consumer insights and a thorough supply chain analysis. By addressing distribution channels, key suppliers and other such factors, the report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the market's current state and future potential as this can help stakeholders make informed decisions and identify strategic opportunities in the injectable drug delivery device industry.
The report includes:
46 data tables and 62 additional tables Analyses of trends in the global market for injectable drug delivery devices, with market revenue data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024 and projected CAGRs through 2029 Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by product, therapeutic area (application), route of administration, end user and region Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies and regulatory landscape A Porter's Five Forces model, and global supply chain and PESTLE analyses Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies Review of patents and patent applications filed on drug delivery release mechanisms and novel applications A look at the pipeline drugs, clinical trial applications and potential markets for future developments Analysis of the competitive landscape, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activities, and a venture funding outlook Company profiles of major players within the industry, including BD, Sanofi, Ypsomed, Lilly, Gerresheimer AG, Medtronic, Pfizer Inc.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 166
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $216.5 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $317.2 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Overview PESTEL Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Raw Materials Sourcing Manufacturing Packaging and Labeling Distribution and Logistics Marketing, Sales, and End User
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Overview Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population Technological Advances Patient Preference for Self-Administration Advances in Biologics Market Restraints Safety Concerns Market Opportunities Emerging Markets Market Challenges Patient Compliance and Acceptance
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Emerging Technologies 3D Printing Nanoparticle Delivery Systems Biodegradable and Sustained Release Systems Patent Analysis Patents by Year Patents by Applicant Patents by Owner Patents by Inventor Patents by Jurisdiction Clinical Trials Analysis Clinical Trials Analysis by Type of Study Clinical Trials Analysis by Status Clinical Trials Analysis by Phase
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
Segmental Breakdown Global Market for Injectable Drug Delivery Device Market Analysis by Product Conventional Injectable Devices Advanced Injectable Devices Market Breakdown by Usage Type Disposable Injectors Reusable Injectors Market Breakdown by Route of Administration Subcutaneous Intramuscular Intravenous Intradermal Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Application Diabetes Oncology Autoimmune Diseases Other Applications Market Breakdown by End User Hospital and Clinics Homecare Settings Others Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Sustainability: An ESG Perspective in the Injectable Drug Delivery Device Industry
Overview Understanding the ESG Data Environmental Performance Social Performance Governance Performance Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
Overview Strategies for Injectable Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers Distribution Networks
Chapter 9 Appendix
Major companies profiled in this Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market report:
Amgen Inc. AstraZeneca BD Baxter B. Braun SE F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Gerresheimer AG Lilly Merck & Co. Inc. Medtronic Pfizer Inc. Sanofi Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Terumo Corp. Ypsomed
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market
