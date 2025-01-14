The State Of Software Supply Chain Security In 2025 Report By Xygeni

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The State of Software Security in 2025

Xygeni Security Logo

Trends in SSCS 2025 and Beyond

Discover key trends, evolving regulations, and cutting-edge solutions shaping software chain security in Xygeni's 2025 report.

- Jesús Cuadrado. Chief Product Officer of Xygeni

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xygeni , a global leader in software security solutions, is proud to announce the publication of its latest report,“The State of Software Supply Chain Security in 2025: A 2025 Roadmap with Insights, Trends, and Strategies to Defend Against Evolving Cyber Threats.

Key Insights from the Report:

.Rising Cyber Threats: Supply chain attacks have surged by 36% year-over-year, with open-source vulnerabilities and CI/CD pipelines as primary targets.

.Evolving Regulations: Frameworks like DORA and NIS2 impose stricter cybersecurity standards, mandating enhanced compliance and risk management practices.

.Game-Changing Solutions: Advanced technologies such as Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Pipeline Composition Analysis (PCA), and AI-driven anomaly detection are reshaping supply chain security.

.Strategic Shifts: Trends like shift-left security, real-time monitoring, and context-aware prioritization are becoming essential survival strategies for enterprises.

A Call to Action for 2025

This report serves as a roadmap for CTOs, CISOs, and cybersecurity professionals looking to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of software supply chain security. It underscores the urgent need for organizations to embrace proactive, end-to-end security measures to counteract escalating threats and achieve regulatory compliance.

“2024 highlighted the vulnerabilities in our interconnected digital ecosystems,” said Jesús Cuadrado, CPO of Xygeni.“With this report, we aim to empower organizations with actionable insights and the tools needed to build a resilient, future-proof software supply chain.”

Explore Xygeni's Solutions

Xygeni's platform integrates cutting-edge solutions such as real-time malware detection, automated vulnerability remediation, and robust compliance tools to protect every phase of the SDLC. By integrating visibility, prioritization, and remediation, Xygeni enables organizations to address today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's threats.

Access the Report

Access the full report to explore actionable insights and strategies for securing your software supply chain in 2025. Visit the official report page for more details .

About Xygeni Security:

Xygeni specializes in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) and Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS). By unifying visibility, prioritization, and compliance, Xygeni empowers organizations with innovative tools to secure modern software ecosystems through its Secure Application Development and Delivery platform.

