moodytiger’s Dubai Experience store emphasizes sustainability with Legging Redemption Program

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) Dubai, 14-01-2025: moodytiger, a global sports lifestyle brand that sells activewear for children aged between 4 and 16 years, celebrated its entry into the UAE with the grand opening of its experience store at G056 City Centre Mirdif, Dubai. The launch event was a lively affair and brought together families for a memorable day filled with engaging activities, exclusive product launches, and rewards, offering an immersive in-store experience for visitors.



A key highlight of the launch was moodytiger’s Instore Legging Redemption Program. Shoppers who brought along an old pair of leggings were eligible to redeem a pair of leggings for girls or 2in1 shorts for boys. Shoppers also enjoyed live product demonstrations and had an opportunity to try on moodytiger’s products by simply subscribe to moodytiger's newsletters”. The program was a hit, with many customers excited to refresh their activewear and try the brand's new products.



The day was a whirlwind of excitement and brought parents and kids together to explore the brand’s high-quality activewear for various sporting activities, such as golf, tennis, and swimwear, while enhancing the overall retail experience of consumers.









As a part of its ambitious expansion strategy, moodytiger announced plans to expand into prime shopping malls in the UAE and open a new store in Abu Dhabi in the first half of 2025. This strategic move aligns with the brand’s emphasis on making its eco-friendly, premium activewear more accessible to customers in the region.







Commenting on the launch, Bamboo Chan, The APAC Business Head of moodytiger said, “The launch of our experience store in Dubai is a significant milestone for moodytiger. This event was a perfect opportunity for families to come together and create unforgettable shopping experiences. Our high-quality products offer customers a world of luxury and comfort while empowering children to explore the world with confidence.”



Emphasizing the brand’s commitment to safety and sustainability, Petrus Botes, UAE Retail Manager of moodytiger said “The bluesign® system partner certified fabrics offered by moodytiger are skin-friendly and free from harmful chemicals. As a parent, it’s comforting to know that the products offered by moodytiger prioritize both the safety and comfort of children.”



“moodytiger’s trendy and high-quality products emphasize children’s well-being and are specifically tailored to meet the needs of children. The activewear ensures all-day comfort and inspires children to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle,” Netar Chan, Senior Brand Marketing Manager APAC of moodytiger said.



Since the inception of its first concept store in Hong Kong in 2019, moodytiger has successfully established its presence in numerous countries across Asia, including China, Singapore, and Malaysia. The launch of the Dubai store is a key step in its expansion strategy, aiming to make its eco-friendly activewear more accessible to children and teens worldwide





