Skipton International Introduces New 3-Year Mortgage Products And Reduces Buy-To-Let Mortgage Rates For New Customers

Photograph shows: Lorraine McLean, Senior Mortgage Sales Manager. Skipton International

Buy-to-let mortgages allow investors in the UK property market to build a portfolio of properties and generate steady income from rental properties. Any property purchased in the UK for the purpose of renting out, requires a buy-to-let mortgage.

Skipton International's new 3-year mortgage product offers competitive rates and make the start of the year the perfect time to investigate the purchase of a UK property for rental purposes.



Reduced Rates: New business 5-year fixed rates now start at 4.99%. New Products: A 3-year fixed rate has been introduced, starting at 5.89%.

The reductions have been applied across its product range, including for both purchase and remortgage applications, with effect from Monday 13 January 2025.

“ UK property purchases are proving a solid investment for non-UK residents, with a year-on-year increase in property values, a surge in demand for available rental properties, and higher rental income achieved than ever before,” said Lorraine McLean, Senior Mortgage Sales Manager, Skipton International.

UK high street banks are typically hesitant to lend to foreign nationals due to concerns about lack of established financial history in the UK, and potential challenges in enforcing loan agreements across borders.

However, Guernsey-licensed bank Skipton International offers a solution by providing mortgage options for British expats and non-UK residents from places like Hong Kong or Singapore, allowing them to buy property while navigating these lending restrictions.

The UK's transparent legal system provides security for property rights, a significant draw for expats and non-UK residents from countries with less stable markets. Furthermore, the streamlined restrictions on foreign buyers allows non-UK residents to enter the market easily, provided they can secure financing.