Emrill achieves 12th year of successful post-New Year’s Eve clean-up operations in Downtown Dubai

(MENAFN- IHC) For the 12th consecutive year, Emrill, a leading facilities management provider in the UAE, played a pivotal role in ensuring Downtown Dubai was returned to its pristine state following the annual New Year’s Eve celebrations. This longstanding collaboration with Emaar highlights Emrill’s position as a trusted partner in managing large-scale facilities management operations for one of Dubai’s most prominent events.



The New Year’s Eve celebrations in Downtown Dubai attract a high number of visitors annually, placing increasing demands on clean-up operations. Each year, Emrill scales its efforts to accommodate the growing number of visitors, enhancing its resources and adopting innovative solutions to meet the event’s logistical challenges. This year’s operation commenced at 12:15am on 1 January 2025 and was completed within 65 minutes, ensuring public roads were ready for use by 1:20am.



Advanced planning was key to this year’s success, with Emrill preparing weeks in advance in collaboration with the Downtown Dubai master community. Measures included the installation of additional waste bins, the creation of temporary waste storage areas, and the removal of scenic furniture to expand spectator zones. Supplementary lighting and power sources were also deployed to support both the event and subsequent clean-up.



Safety remained at the forefront of Emrill’s operations, with comprehensive planning designed to minimise disruption to visitors and residents while maintaining a secure environment. A team of 227 operatives, supported by 25 technicians and 20 managers and supervisors, was mobilised to execute the clean-up across key locations, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Souk Al Bahar Bridge, and surrounding plaza, park, promenade and roadways.



To optimise efficiency and sustainability, Emrill utilised advanced technologies such as autonomous cleaning robots, street cleaners, and water-saving high-pressure washers. These tools not only expedited the clean-up process but also supported the company’s environmental objectives by reducing water usage and improving resource management.



Gopalakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer at Emrill, commented: “Twelve years of continuous service for Downtown Dubai’s New Year’s Eve celebrations is a testament to our strong partnership with Emaar and our ability to adapt and scale operations to meet increasing demands. Our commitment to safety, sustainability, and operational excellence ensures we deliver seamless services year after year.”



Emrill’s continued involvement in Dubai’s largest annual celebration exemplifies its leadership in the facilities management sector. By combining strategic planning, innovative technology, and a commitment to sustainability, Emrill consistently delivers high-impact solutions that enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors while setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.





