Utah police discover human remains on public hiking trail

(MENAFN) Utah police announced that it found human remains that had been decomposing “for an extended period of time” in a public hiking road.



A press release from the authorities on Tuesday shows that the Washington City Police Department reported the finding of human remains close to the Bone Wash Trail and Elephant Arch hiking site in Washington City in southern Utah, around 125 miles northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.



“On January 12, 2025, a hiker reported what appeared to be human remains near the Elephant Arch hike,” the Washington City Police Department mentioned in their statement. “Officers from Washington City Police and Deputies from Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded promptly to the scene and confirmed the presence of human remains in various forms of decomposition, indicating they had been there for an extended period of time.”



Police further mentioned that investigators instantly started processing the area and managed to recognize the remains as belonging to a man.



“The remains have been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for a thorough investigation to determine the cause of death,” authorities added. “At this time, foul play does not appear to be a factor.”



The identity of the late man was afterwards affirmed by authorities and his family was informed of his passing, even though he has not been publicly identified yet.

