Dola Éditions Announces The Release Of Nirvana, The New Book Of Poems By Maureen Rosita Ojong Ebob-Besong, Known As ‘EBOB’

Dola Éditions ( ) is pleased to announce the release of Nirvana, the new collection of poems by Maureen Rosita Ojong Ebob-Besong, known as 'EBOB'. The will be available from Friday 17 January 2025.

Originally from Cameroon, Maureen Rosita currently divides her time between Switzerland, Senegal and Cameroon. Nirvana is her third publication, following on from Run Forever Run For Change (2013) and Chapter 6 of the Routledge Guide to the Voices of the Global South in Sport for Development and Peace.

Nirvana invites its readers on a poetic journey to the heart of tranquillity and beauty. Divided into three chapters, this collection explores themes of introspection, deep emotion and self-discovery. The book also features a unique artistic collaboration with Ndedi Asek, illustrator and childhood friend of the author, whose drawings enrich each poem with an expressive visual dimension.



Maureen Rosita shares a multi-dimensional vision of art and poetry through the Nirvana Project, a concept designed to celebrate creativity, promote healing through art, and raise awareness of the challenges of mental health. Drawing on her experience in sport and social development, the author also wants to position art and poetry as tools for social transformation.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of Nirvana will be donated to Dakar Hoops, an international organisation that promotes access to the benefits of basketball for young people, founded by Syra Sylla, a French-Senegalese creative artist, former sports journalist and activist, renowned for her commitment to empowering women and young people through sport, and basketball in particular.

The initiative supports community empowerment through workshops and activities combining sport, art and poetry, in partnership with other organisations such as Ladies&Basketball, The Apothecary, and Victoires.

Dakar Hoops and its partners use the funds to run bespoke workshops for young people, enabling them to benefit from the healing, educational and personal development benefits of art and poetry as much as sport.

About the Author:

In a world where creativity meets social impact, Maureen Rosita Ojong Ebob-Besong stands as a luminous presence. Maureen Rosita Ojong Ebob-Besong is a multifaceted artist, intrapreneur, sports and International development expert who dances effortlessly between the realms of creativity and social impact. Maureen is equally a young leader of the University of Mohamed 6 Polytechnic's (UM6P) Bridge Africa initiative and the French African Foundation respectively.

Her latest masterpiece, a collection of soul-stirring poems titled 'Nirvana,' is a testament to her profound artistic expression and introspective exploration. Maureen Rosita has embarked on an exceptional and purposeful journey that combines her creativity with her commitment to sport and development. 'Nirvana'

is a testament to Maureen Rosita's ability to merge her artistic prowess with her profound understanding of the human condition, leaving readers moved, inspired, and yearning for more.