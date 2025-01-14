(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A Peruvian court's decision to dismiss the high-profile money laundering trial against Keiko Fujimori has sent shockwaves through the nation's sphere. The ruling, announced on January 13, 2025, effectively halts proceedings against the three-time presidential candidate and daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori.



Judge Mercedes Caballero cited procedural flaws in the indictment as the reason for the dismissal. The trial, which began in 2024, accused Fujimori of receiving approximately $17 million in illegal funds from Brazilian giant Odebrecht and other entities to finance her 2011 and 2016 presidential campaigns.



This legal development carries significant implications for Peru's political future. Fujimori, who leads the influential right-wing Popular Force party, faced potential consequences of up to 30 years in prison and a 15-year ban on holding public office. The dismissal now opens the possibility for her participation in the 2026 elections.



The case's dismissal stems from a recent Constitutional Court ruling that excluded a co-defendant due to violations of the right to defense. This decision has broader implications, as it applies to both those who requested to benefit from the ruling and those who did not.





Peruvian Court Halts $17 Million Money Laundering Case Against Fujimori

Prosecutor Jose Domingo Perez has announced plans to appeal the court's decision, signaling that this legal saga may be far from over. The case now returns to its intermediate stage, where the court will reevaluate the evidence presented by the Public Prosecutor's Office.



This turn of events highlights the ongoing challenges Peru faces in addressing corruption allegations against high-profile political figures. It also underscores the delicate balance between ensuring due process and pursuing accountability in a nation still grappling with the legacy of past political scandals.

