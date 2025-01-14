Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes On Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Maghi, Paush Parva, Uttarayan, More What Are These Festivals?
Date
1/14/2025 3:15:44 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 14 extended his heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Suggi Habba, Maghi, Khichdi, Paush Parva, Uttarayan, Bhogali Bihu, and Makaravilakku.
Taking to X, the leader wrote,“Wishing everyone a very happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Suggi Habba, Maghi, Khichdi, Paush Parva, Uttarayan, Bhogali Bihu, and Makaravilakku. May these harvest festivals bring a season filled with hope, prosperity, and happiness to all.”
Significance of the harvest
MENAFN14012025007365015876ID1109087390
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.