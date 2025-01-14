Meta to replace fact-checkers with ‘community notes’ for being ‘too politically biased’

(MENAFN) announced intentions to swap its fact-checkers with "community notes," which is a step that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that would let the social to go back "to our roots around free expression."



"We're replacing fact-checkers with Community Notes, simplifying our policies and focusing on reducing mistakes," Zuckerberg mentioned on Tuesday. "Looking forward to this next chapter."



Joel Kaplan, the chief global affairs officer mentioned in a post with the title of "More Speech and Fewer Mistakes," that the modifications, which will be in effect for Instagram and Threads as well, will revoke limitations "on some topics that are part of mainstream discourse" and will focus the firm’s "enforcement on illegal and high-severity violations."



Meta officials required in their declarations to link the update to what they referred to as a notable alteration in public discourse, coinciding with the rise of President-elect Donald Trump's brand of politics.



Zuckerberg further mentioned that fact-checkers who were assigned to their roles after Trump's 2016 election have been confirmed to be "too politically biased" and have ruined "more trust than they've created," specially in the US.



"The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards once again prioritizing speech," Zuckerberg stated.



The move also comes after Zuckerberg's latest gathering with Trump at the president-elect's private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Also, Meta is contributing to Trump's presidential inaugural committee, which marks a first for the firm.

