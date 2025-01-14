Egypt Prepares For Rafah Crossing Reopening Amid Gaza Ceasefire Progress

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jan 14 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt heightened its preparedness for the reopening of the Rafah border crossing, in anticipation of a potential ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, as negotiations show signs of progress, an Egyptian official said, yester,day.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, authorities have increased readiness across all departments at the Rafah crossing, including security, administrative, passport, health, and quarantine units, to ensure the immediate movement of Palestinians, when the crossing reopens.

“All necessary departments remain operational at Rafah, even during closure periods,” the source added, emphasising that the Egyptian side is fully equipped to handle the situation.

An official from the Egyptian Red Crescent stated that, humanitarian aid stockpiled near the crossing is ready for immediate dispatch to Gaza once Rafah reopens. He noted that 40 to 50 aid trucks, including fuel, are currently transported daily to the Kerem Shalom crossing on the Israeli side with support from UN agencies.

The official added that, 500 trucks of aid are awaiting entry into Gaza at the Rafah logistics area, with an additional 2,000 truckloads stored in warehouses in Arish.

The Rafah crossing has remained closed to aid deliveries since May, last year, when the Israeli military took control of its Palestinian side, halting Egyptian aid shipments to Gaza via this route.– NNN-MENA