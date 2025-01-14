Kuwaiti 3Rd Relief Plane Departs To Syria, Part Of Kuwait By Your Side Campaign

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The second relief plane departed to Damascus International Airport, Tuesday, carrying 35 tons of aid and medical supplies, as part of the "Kuwait by Your Side" humanitarian campaign.

Kuwait's and Red Crescent organized this relief plane in coordination with Ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Defense, represented by the Kuwaiti Air Force

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Relief Society, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Saleh, told KUNA before take-off that the relief plane comes from Kuwait's humanitarian role and demonstrates the nobility of its humanitarian message and its love and dedication to supporting and helping our brothers in all Arab and Islamic countries that are in need of support and assistance.

For his part, the treasurer of the Kuwait Relief Society, Eng. Jamal Al-Nouri, said that the aid, aims to contribute to supporting the Syrian brothers in achieving social stability as quickly as possible by participating in providing the necessities and basics of daily life that will benefit all Syrian citizens.

He emphasized on the efforts made by the official Kuwaiti bodies supervising and organizing Kuwaiti humanitarian work, headed by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Social Affairs, Labor and Information, appreciating the role of Kuwaiti charitable associations and organizations that are partners in the joint Kuwaiti humanitarian work and the Kuwaiti popular efforts in supporting and assisting the needy in brotherly and friendly countries. (end)

slm











MENAFN14012025000071011013ID1109087331