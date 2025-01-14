Qterminals Hosts Feyenoord Women's Football Team In Doha For Winter Training Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QTerminals, the main partner of Feyenoord Women FC and the official training partner of Feyenoord FC, proudly hosted the Feyenoord Women's team in Doha, for their winter camp training.

The camp, which took place from January 4 to January 10, 2025, was organised by Aspire Logistics, in coordination with QTerminals' business unit in the Netherlands; QTerminals Kramer Rotterdam.

The Dutch team arrived in Doha on January 4 and spent an action-packed week preparing for the second half of the season. During their stay, they had the opportunity to train at the world-class Aspire pitches.

The team also had the chance to engage in a friendly match with Qatar Women FC, providing an exciting competitive opportunity in a dynamic international environment.

During their visit, the Feyenoord Women's team was immersed in Qatar's rich cultural heritage and vibrant history. The players and staff visited iconic cultural landmarks, learning more about Qatar's traditions, customs, and the importance of sports in the nation's development.

As part of their experience, the Feyenoord Women's team visited the QTerminals Head Office, where they met with the QTerminals team and got an inside look at the group's operations.

“We were delighted to host the Feyenoord Women's Football team here in Doha,” said Group CEO of QTerminals Neville Bissett.“This partnership embodies our vision to engage with the communities in which we operate, bridge cultures, and elevate the global sports community. By supporting both men's and women's football, we're helping inspire future generations of athletes, regardless of their gender, and contributing to a more inclusive and dynamic sport culture.”

Head of Women's Football at Feyenoord Manon Melis, shared,“We had an amazing week in Doha for our winter camp. The accommodation was top-notch, the food was fantastic, and everyone was incredibly welcoming.

"We're very happy to be hosted by QTerminals, the official partner of Feyenoord Women. It has been an invaluable experience for our team that helped us prepare well for the second half of the season.”

QTerminals is also the event supporter for the prestigious Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix from 2023 to 2025.