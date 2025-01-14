Empowered Pumping: Restful Pump Revolutionizes Breastfeeding Experience On Award-Winning TV Show

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of moms know the struggles of breast pumping: discomfort, inefficiency, and the constant battle to hold everything in place. But a revolutionary solution is gaining national attention, and its empowering mothers to reclaim their

breastfeeding experience.

Restful Pump, founded by a physical therapist and Mom, is a company on a mission to empower mothers with innovative, ergonomic solutions when using any type of breast pump, is featured on the award-winning public television program "Empowered with Meg Ryan." The segment dives into the challenges mothers face when pumping and explores how Restful Pump's hands-free positioning system allows mothers to pump comfortably while leaning forward, mimicking a natural nursing position and promoting relaxation

while using gravity for optimal milk flow.

Restful Pump's forward-leaning design addresses key pain points for mothers:



The Importance of Posture: The program explores the importance of proper posture for optimal milk flow and reduced back and neck strain. Restful Pump's system encourages a natural nursing position that utilizes gravity for more efficient pumping.



Hands-Free Convenience: Gone are the days of awkward balancing acts. Restful Pump allows mothers to multitask or simply relax during pumping sessions.

Real Mom Testimonials: Viewers will hear firsthand from mothers who have experienced the transformative impact of Restful Pump on their breastfeeding journeys.

"Our mission is to improve the breast pumping experience by promoting relaxation and facilitating the use of gravity," says Micolene Boddie, CEO and Founder of Restful Pump. "Our supportive and versatile positioning systems enable lactating mothers to be hands-free to perform self-guided, therapeutic tissue massage for more efficient expression, they can rest, or they can multitask with a device while using any type of breast pump. Postpartum women deserve ergonomic, restorative, positioning for rest and healing. Infants require vital nutrients from breastmilk to thrive. At Restful Pump, we empower women to prioritize caring for themselves, so we can be better versions of ourselves for our families."



Join Empowered with Meg Ryan and discover how Restful Pump can empower your journey.

About Restful Pump, Inc.

Restful Pump is a company dedicated to empowering mothers through innovative design in women's reproductive health products. Their mission is to create efficient and reliable forward leaning positioning systems that physically support mothers during rest, sleep, or multitasking throughout their breastfeeding journeys. Learn more about Restful Pump at .

About Empowered with Meg Ryan

Empowered with Meg Ryan is an award-winning public television program that explores a range of topics related to personal growth and well-being. The show celebrates the human spirit and inspires viewers to reach their full potential.

Learn more at .

