Resource Initiatives Needed For Optimal Healthcare Of Cash-Strapped Chronic Pain Patients Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Chronic pain patients face socioeconomic and healthcare access issues; resource initiatives should ensure optimal pain therapy without high out-of-pocket costs

- Olumuyiwa BamgbadeSURREY, BC, CANADA, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chronic pain affects 20% of working adults in most societies, thereby constituting a significant economic burden. It undermines career longevity, satisfaction, productivity, and sustainability. Chronic pain significantly impacts patients' socioeconomic status, affecting their financial stability, employment, and healthcare spending. Most chronic pain patients are underemployed and cash-strapped. This was highlighted in a scientific publication by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade , the Salem Pain Clinic, and a multinational research team. The peer-reviewed article on Pain Management and Sociology Implications was published in the Anesthesiology And Pain Medicine journal in May 2024. The prospective clinical study of 1,102 chronic pain patients revealed that 25% of the patients were unemployed and 22% were retired. Although half of the patients were working professionals, some were underemployed. The study indicates a correlation between chronic pain, underemployment, and associated socioeconomic challenges. Indeed, the majority of chronic pain patients exhibit financial difficulties.Chronic pain increases patients' psychosocial burden, disenfranchisement, and inequalities. Managing chronic pain often involves substantial expenses, including costs for medications and therapies. Chronic pain leads to increased medical costs and reduced income due to decreased work capacity, exacerbating financial hardships. Individuals with lower socioeconomic status often face barriers to accessing adequate pain management services because of limited health insurance, high treatment costs, and limited availability of specialized care. Indeed, chronic pain patients struggle with the combined burdens of their disease, limitations, disenfranchisement, and healthcare spending. Therefore, these patients would benefit from initiatives to enhance resources for their healthcare without them having to shoulder significant additional costs or payments.Chronic pain patients require multimodal pain management and long-term multidisciplinary rehabilitation therapy. People with chronic pain or diseases should have reliable access to medical and psychosocial healthcare. Therefore, healthcare insurers, managers, and providers should collaborate on resource initiatives to provide optimal pain therapy without patients paying high extra or out-of-pocket fees. The multifaceted collaboration should involve governmental, charity, and pharmaceutical organizations. Indeed, concerted measures should be implemented to prevent chronic pain or diseases to enhance societal productivity and economic sustainability. Additionally, healthcare providers should promote patient education strategies to enhance resourcefulness, enabling patients to acquire self-care skills and effectively manage pain. In summary, chronic pain patients encounter significant socioeconomic challenges that impede their access to and affordability of healthcare services. Addressing these issues requires comprehensive policy interventions to reduce financial barriers and improve access to effective pain management.Dr. Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist and pain physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Iran, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Jamaica, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, public safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.ReferencesAdams G, Salomons T V. Attending work with chronic pain is associated with higher levels of psychosocial stress. Can J Pain. 2021;5(1):107-116.Bamgbade O A, Sonaike M T, Adineh-Mehr L, et al. Pain Management and Sociology Implications: The Sociomedical Problem of Pain Clinic Staff Harassment Caused by Chronic Pain Patients. Anesth Pain Med. 2024;14(2):e144263.EIN Presswire. Rational Resourcefulness Initiatives Promote Healthcare Outcomes. Blackfacts 2025; (Jan 10).EIN Presswire. Initiatives Needed To Mitigate Pain Clinic Staff Harassment Caused By Patients. Fox 8 News 2024; (June 5).EIN Presswire. Community Pain Clinics Bridge Major Gaps In Primary And Specialist Care. Fox 21 News 2024; (July 13).EIN Presswire. Pain Clinics Optimize Police Officers' Health And Societal Safety. KTLA 5 News 2024; (July 23).GBD 2021 Other Musculoskeletal Disorders Collaborators. Global, regional, and national burden of other musculoskeletal disorders, 1990-2020, and projections to 2050: a systematic analysis of the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021. Lancet Rheumatol. 2023;5(11):e670-e682.Hsu P-Y, Liou C-F. Impact of patient resourcefulness on cancer patients' pain management and medical opioid use: A cross-sectional study. European Journal of Oncology Nursing. 2025; 74,102771.Peters LER, Shannon G, Kelman I, Meriläinen E. Toward resourcefulness: pathways for community positive health. Glob Health Promot. 2022; 29(3):5-13.Yong R J, Mullins P M, Bhattacharyya N. Prevalence of chronic pain among adults in the United States. PAIN. 2022;163(2):e328-e332.

