Moscow's Transportation and Industrial Sectors Achieve Record Growth in 2024

(MENAFN- CLW Transports) Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry, Maksim Liksutov, detailed the remarkable achievements in Moscow’s transportation and industrial sectors during a recent interview with the a Russian TV channel, highlighting the city's unwavering commitment to becoming a global leader in urban development.

2024 has been a highly productive year for Moscow's transport and industry. We've successfully implemented nearly all our planned initiatives, ensuring Moscow remains a top-tier city with comfortable, fast, reliable, and safe public transportation, and world-class passenger service, - stated Mr. Liksutov.

The city has made significant strides in its Moscow Transport Development Program 2030, which was approved by Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. Key milestones achieved this year include:

Metro Expansion: The launch of two new sections of Line 16 and the extension of the Line 1 to the Potapovo station.

Rolling Stock Renewal: Introduction of the latest Moscow-2024 trains on the Lines 1 and 16, as well as the new three-door Ivolga 4.0 trains on the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD). The D3 line’s entire fleet was fully modernized with Ivolga trains.

MCD Anniversary: Celebrated the 5th anniversary of the MCD, which has seen over 1 billion passenger trips. 7 new railway facilities were commissioned in partnership with Russian Railways, including the new Mitkovo D3 railway station.

Tram Technology Breakthrough: Marking its 125th anniversary, the Moscow tramway saw the launch of Russia's first self-driving tram. This innovative technology, developed by the Moscow Government, has successfully traveled over 2,800 km in test mode without a single traffic violation. The city also opened a new section of tram line on Sergiya Radonezhskogo Street and launched route № 2, while also restoring the tram line on Trifonovskaya Street.

High-Speed Rail: Moscow has joined the national project to create Russia’s first high-speed rail line. Active construction of the Moscow-Saint Petersburg line is already underway within the city.

Transportation Innovation: The opening of the Center for Advanced Transportation Development has given rise to world-leading digital transport solutions, such as the virtual Troika payment system that enables smartphone payments. Payments via the Fast Payment System (FPS) and online top-ups for the Troika card are now fully operational on metro and MCC turnstiles.

Moscow’s impressive growth extends beyond transport. The city is a leading industrial and scientific hub, recently securing its 6th consecutive top spot in Russia’s National Investment Climate Ranking. 30 high-tech companies launched production at sites within the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone.

Looking ahead to 2025, Mr. Liksutov detailed several key initiatives:

Further Metro Expansion: Opening the ZIL to Krymskaya section of the Troitskaya line and continuing construction on the Line 17.

Modernization: Completing the rolling stock renewal on the MCD D4 and replacing all older trains on the metro Line 2.

Self-Driving Innovation: Starting testing on a second self-driving tram and beginning the first phase of testing on a metro train with elements of self-driving technology.

Moscow remains dedicated to innovation and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens through cutting-edge infrastructure and technologies, solidifying its position as a model global city.





