Flower exports in Türkiye reach USD141 million last year

(MENAFN) In 2024, Türkiye exported flowers and decorative valued at USD141 million to 80 nations, with the Netherlands and the United Kingdom emerging as its biggest receivers, a sector representative stated.



Being home to at least 3,500 species, Türkiye exports a range of products, such as cut flowers, interior and exterior plants, flower bulbs, seedlings, saplings, and mosses cultivated in greenhouses and high-altitude regions.



The major buyers of Turkish flowers are the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, as well as Ukraine, while tree species and fruit saplings are sought after in outdoor product markets.



The chairman of the Turkish Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters’ Association, Ismail Yilmaz, reported to Anadolu that output of decorative plant covers 000 hectares across the country, with 200 hectares (2,965 acres) devoted to cut flower output and additional 300 to 400 hectares for outdoor plants.



Yilmaz noted that carnations are their most significant export product, which is produced on 700 hectares, highlighting that Antalya heads the nation in carnation exports.



Yilmaz further mentioned that the sector directly employs at least 60,000 individuals, with the total workforce rising to 300,000 when including supply chain jobs.



Flower exports from Türkiye rose by 2 percent in 2024 in comparison to the year before.

