Jonathan Lakin, Chief Executive Officer, Intent HQ - British Data Awards AI Company of the Year

Intent HQ is an AI-driven customer insights empowering brands to achieve a human-level understanding of customers-what they like, love, and why they act. It transforms first-party data into insights, enabling personalized, privacy-first connections.

Seed Group: Driving global business success in MENA for over 20 years through strategic alliances and strong regional connections, accelerating sustainable entry and growth.

Strategic partnership to deliver Intent HQ's award-winning AI analytics, enabling MENA businesses to transform customer insights into growth.

- Jonathan Lakin, CEO of Intent HQLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In order to accelerate AI-powered customer analytics and optimise business strategies, Seed Group , a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has entered into a strategic partnership with Intent HQ . This collaboration will introduce Intent HQ's AI capabilities to Dubai's business sector and the MENA region at large.Headquartered in London, Intent HQ is an AI-powered analytics company that excels in converting customer and transactional data into actionable insights. It primarily serves large enterprises across various industries to help them understand customer behaviour and enhance operational efficiency. The firm was recently awarded AI Company of the Year at the British Data Awards 2024 and recognised by the FT1000 as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies. Remarkably, its portfolio of clients includes prominent global institutions such as Verizon, IESE, and OrangeTM.As a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Seed Group has been influential in facilitating seamless market entry and expansion for global companies. The partnership with Intent HQ will leverage Seed Group's unmatched access to decision-makers and regional expertise. In turn, this will empower Intent HQ to expand its regional footprint and deliver its AI-powered solutions to organisations seeking deeper customer connections and enhanced business efficiency.“We are delighted to welcome Intent HQ to our portfolio of strategic partners,” Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, began. He added,“With over a decade of AI development and privacy-first solutions that manage complex data daily, the company exemplifies innovation in customer analytics. Intent HQ's AI-powered technology will elevate Dubai's reputation as a global data-driven leader, developing new industry models worldwide in the years to come.”Jonathan Lakin, CEO of Intent HQ, stated,“We are thrilled to partner with Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to bring Intent HQ's AI capabilities to the dynamic and forward-thinking MENA region. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of harnessing data responsibly to create more meaningful customer experiences while driving measurable business outcomes. With Seed Group's unparalleled regional expertise and access to key decision-makers, we are confident this partnership will empower organisations across the region to unlock the full potential of their data and redefine customer engagement in innovative ways.”In the coming months, the partnership between Seed Group and Intent HQ will begin to take shape, subsequently bringing advanced AI insights to businesses in Dubai and the wider MENA region. This alliance will re-engineer customer analytics and data-driven decision-making to enhance engagement and drive revenue growth on an international scale.

