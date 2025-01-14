Despite CM's Promise, KP Air Ambulance Project Yet To Take Off
Despite the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's announcement, the much-anticipated air ambulance project has yet to be initiated. Sources revealed that the Annual Development Program allocated funds for the project. However, even during the Kurram conflict, the government helicopter could not be formally utilized as an air ambulance.
According to reports, the helicopter was used for transporting the injured from Kurram and relocating residents to safer locations.
The Provincial Health Secretary confirmed that a summary of the air ambulance project has been forwarded to the Chief Minister. The project, expected to cost 80 million PKR, will have its funds directed to the Directorate General of Aviation. The secretary assured that the project would commence as soon as the summary receives approval from the Chief Minister.
