Despite CM's Promise, KP Air Ambulance Project Yet To Take Off

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Despite the Chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's announcement, the much-anticipated air ambulance project has yet to be initiated. Sources revealed that the Annual Development Program allocated funds for the project. However, even during the Kurram conflict, the helicopter could not be formally utilized as an air ambulance.

According to reports, the helicopter was used for transporting the from Kurram and relocating residents to safer locations.

Also Read: Second Relief Convoy Set to Depart for Kurram Amid Severe Shortages

The Provincial Health Secretary confirmed that a summary of the air ambulance project has been forwarded to the Chief Minister. The project, expected to cost 80 million PKR, will have its funds directed to the Directorate General of Aviation. The secretary assured that the project would commence as soon as the summary receives approval from the Chief Minister.