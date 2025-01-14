Ukrainian Troops Destroy Enemy Tank, Four Vehicles In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the Achilles Battalion of Strike UAV Systems, part of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Koshovyi Otaman Ivan Sirko, targeted a T-72 tank and four belonging to Russian invaders in Kharkiv region using FPV drones during a nighttime operation.

As reported by Ukrinform, the battalion announced this on , sharing a corresponding video.

The Ukrainian successfully struck a T-72 tank, a cannon, a quad bike, and two Ural trucks (destroying two additional Urals).

According to Ukrinform, Russian combat losses in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, amount to approximately 809,760 personnel.