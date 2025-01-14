Donald Trump Jr. Joins Prediction Market Kalshi As A Strategic Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Jr. will be advising the company on partnerships and go-to-market strategy.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kalshi, America's largest prediction market, today announced the onboarding of Donald Trump Jr. to their team in the role of strategic advisor.Kalshi's mission is to bring more truth to the world through the power of prediction markets. Trump Jr. will be advising the company on partnerships and go-to-market strategy."After using Kalshi on election night to track our victory in real time, hours ahead of the press, it was obvious that prediction markets were going to upend mainstream media", said Trump Jr.“Kalshi has done the hard work of building an American prediction market and making these markets legal in the US. I'm thrilled to be joining them in their mission of bringing more truth to the world"."We're thrilled to have Don joining the team", said Tarek Mansour, CEO of Kalshi. "As a seasoned investor and longtime advocate for truth and free speech, there's no one better suited to help advance Kalshi's mission as we look to expand aggressively and further take prediction markets mainstream".To learn more about Kalshi, visit kalshi .

