(MENAFN) Three previous detainees of conflict, Valerii Horishnii, Nariman Dzhelial, and Maksym Butkevych, declared their experiences of being seized in Russian jails and urged staff of the UN Security Council to take all possible measures to free unlawfully seized Ukrainian individuals in Russia.



In line with a Ukrinform reporter, an informal Arria-formula conference of the UN Security Council started on Monday, concentrating on Russia’s violations of globe humanitarian law in relation to Ukrainian seizures of conflict and seized civilians.



Valerii Horishnii, a National Guard instructor, stated he had involved in the defense of Mariupol in 2022 ahead of being taken hostage.



He outlined the harsh treatment of Ukrainian seizures, such as troops of the Azov Brigade, who are exposed to Russian "trials" and charged to long prison terms, frequently life detention, for defending their homeland.



"This includes cruel, inhumane treatment, brutal beatings, sometimes resulting in death, the use of electric shocks, and other forms of torture," Horishnii said.



