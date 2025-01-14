New Report Commemorates Online Learning Consortium's 30Th Anniversary And Its Role In The Growth Of Online Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bay View Analytics

OLC 25th Anniversary Logo

Online Report series reached 183 countries, 2.7 million downloads, and 27,000 citations.

- Professor I. Elaine Allen, project researcher

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of the Online Learning Consortium 's (OLC) 30th anniversary, Bay View Analytics , with support from the Online Learning Consortium and Science Interactive , is proud to release "Review Session: 12 Years and 20 Reports Tracking Online Learning." This report is a compilation and review of research results and OLC publications on the evolution of online learning in U.S. higher education.

The Online Learning Consortium (OLC) pioneered the growth of quality online instruction in U.S. higher education. The recent Accelerate 2024 conference marked the 25th anniversary of its first conference and the 30th anniversary of the consortium's founding. This newly published review chronicles twenty reports over twelve years and provides a unique historical record of online learning enrollments and trends from 2002 to 2015. The project was the sole source for tracking online enrollments and answered critical questions about faculty attitudes and the quality of online courses.

Originally known as the Sloan Consortium, or Sloan-C, in recognition of the founding support of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, the Online Learning Consortium provided unique and critical services and support to the emerging field of online education. The early conferences, research meetings, and publications provided vital guidance to an emerging field. In addition to providing newsletters, a research journal, and publishing reports, the Sloan Consortium provided one of the first and largest means for those moving into this new field to meet, compare notes, and learn from each other.

The original 20 reports spread over 12 years had a tremendous impact on the growth of the field, as evidenced by:

- Over 2.7 million downloaded copies

- More than 27,000 citations in academic journals

- Broad international reach – 183 countries

- Wide coverage in the popular press (New York Times, Washington Post, NBC News)

The impact continues today, with more than 10,000 additional reports downloaded every month and four more academic citations every day.

"The Online Learning Consortium has been at the forefront of shaping the future of education, empowering institutions to embrace innovation and quality in digital learning. The foundational research and initiatives like the Sloan-C reports have laid a strong foundation for the progress we see today, influencing millions worldwide. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we remain committed to fostering collaboration, driving impactful research, and supporting educators in transforming learning experiences for students everywhere," said Jennifer Mathes, Ph.D., CEO of the Online Learning Consortium.

“For 25 years, the Online Learning Consortium has served as a guiding light for institutions committed to advancing online education. Through its research, support, and community, OLC amplifies the collective insights of educators nationwide- helping colleges and universities elevate the quality and accessibility of online education. We're honored to partner with an organization committed to sharing the innovative practices that support impactful, engaging digital learning experiences,” said Dr. Caitlin Runne-Janczy, Chief Academic Officer for Science Interactive, a leader in supporting effective science education.

“We were honored to have been able to track the growth of online education for 12 years and witness its massive impact on all of higher education,” stated Professor I. Elaine Allen, project researcher.“We anticipate the future of online education will be just as impactful as it has been in the past.”

This anniversary report and all the original 20 research reports are available at .



About Online Learning Consortium

The Online Learning Consortium (OLC) is a collaborative community of education leaders and innovators dedicated to advancing quality digital teaching and learning experiences designed to reach and engage the modern learner - anyone, anywhere, anytime. OLC inspires innovation and quality through an extensive set of resources, including best-practice publications, quality benchmarking, leading-edge instruction, community-driven conferences, practitioner-based and empirical research, and expert guidance. The growing OLC community includes faculty members, administrators, trainers, instructional designers, and other learning professionals, as well as educational institutions, professional societies, and corporate enterprises. Learn more at onlinelearningconsortium.



About Science Interactive

Science Interactive helps educators deliver quality laboratory experiences to students in any learning environment. Our hands-on and virtual labs equip students with the knowledge and skills they need, whether courses are fully online, hybrid, or face-to-face. Over 800 institutions nationwide partner with Science Interactive to strengthen their science programs, increase student engagement, and improve success rates. To learn more, visit scienceinteractive.



About Bay View Analytics

Bay View Analytics is a statistical research firm that focuses on survey design, implementation, and analysis. The scope of Bay View Analytics' consulting engagements includes scientific statistical analyses, clinical trial statistics, and survey designs for a range of topics, with a particular focus on online education. Bay View Analytics has been researching and publishing reports on online education in U.S. higher education for twenty years. Visit for more information, or contact us at ....

