Al-Sisi Reviews Baccalaureate System, Educational Developments With Key Officials

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi convened a meeting on Monday with Prime Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ayman Ashour, and Minister of Education and Technical Education Mohamed Abdel Latif to review developments within the education sector, with a focus on the baccalaureate system and the coordination between the ministries.

Presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy reported that Minister Ashour provided an update on the notable increase in student enrollment in fields related to artificial intelligence, digitalization, computers, and technology at Egyptian universities. In the 2024/2025 academic year, these sectors saw a 40% rise in student enrollment compared to the previous year, reflecting growing demand for these specializations.

Additionally, Minister Ashour presented plans for the establishment of the Egyptian Academy of Mathematical Sciences, which will cater to gifted students in the fields of mathematics and related disciplines. President Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of prioritizing these areas, given their critical role in meeting the labor market's evolving needs and their strong connection to technological advancements, which are seen as key drivers of national progress.

The meeting also addressed efforts to expand Egypt's educational reach globally. Minister Ashour announced plans for Egyptian universities to establish branches abroad in partnership with the private sector, with no financial burden on the state. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of internationalizing and exporting Egyptian education.

Furthermore, Minister Ashour revealed that 10 new private universities are set to open in the 2025/2026 academic year, bringing the total number of private universities in Egypt to 30. Egypt currently boasts 116 universities, encompassing governmental, private, civil, technological, and international institutions, along with 1,079 affiliated colleges.

President Al-Sisi underscored the importance of ensuring that the new branches of Egyptian universities, including private institutions, meet international standards to attract foreign students. He also stressed the need for these universities to offer cutting-edge programs in technology, artificial intelligence, digitization, and engineering.

The meeting also covered key logistical matters related to university and institute admissions for the 2024/2025 academic year. Discussions included student distribution across various educational institutions, including public and private universities, foreign universities, and technological institutes. Strategies to attract more international students to Egyptian universities were also examined.

Finally, President Al-Sisi highlighted the importance of transforming scientific research outputs into economically viable products that contribute to Egypt's national economy. He called for greater emphasis on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, ensuring that scientific research aligns with the country's development needs. He also addressed the need to retain academic talent and prevent the brain drain, stressing that these efforts will strengthen Egypt's position as a regional leader in education.



