Sales Rain Expands Horizons: New Offices In The Philippines And Major Growth In Colombia

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Manila, Philippines, January 2025: Sales Rain Inc., a leading provider of innovative seat leasing and serviced office solutions is thrilled to announce exciting expansion plans for 2025, further solidifying its position as a global leader in the flexible workspace industry.



Record-Breaking Growth in Colombia

In 2025, Sales Rain is proud to announce its most significant expansion in Colombia. With four new offices strategically located in the prestigious El Poblado area of Medellín, Sales Rain is well-positioned to support the growing demand for prime office spaces in this thriving business environment. Our state-of-the-art facilities in El Poblado are designed to empower businesses with the flexibility and resources they need to succeed.



Rajeev Agarwal, CEO of Sales Rain, expressed his gratitude and unwavering dedication to clients:



"As promised, we are always here for our clients, delivering unparalleled solutions and expanding our reach to ensure they thrive in today's competitive landscape. Our latest ventures in the Philippines and Colombia testify to this commitment."



These strategic expansions underline Sales Rain's mission to provide exceptional workspace solutions and foster innovation in the global business community. We look forward to driving success and growth for businesses worldwide, with several potential clients already in talks for our new locations.



For more information about Sales Colombia office and its flexible office space solutions, please visit



