Successful Racing Debut: New BMW M4 GT3 EVO Triumphs At The 24H Dubai.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Overall victory for the AlManar Racing by Team WRT #777 BMW M4 GT3 EVO in the debut race for BMW M Motorsport's new GT3 flagship.



Paradine Competition wins the GT3 AM class with the #991 BMW M4 GT3 EVO.

AGMC Racing by Simpson Motorsport secures GT4 class victory with the BMW M4 GT4.

Dubai. The new BMW M4 GT3 EVO passed its first major test with flying colours. In its racing debut at the 24H Dubai (UAE), the BMW M Motorsport new GT3 flagship celebrated overall victory as well as a class win. After 24 hours of racing, AlManar Racing by Team WRT clinched a commanding victory with the #777 BMW M4 GT3 EVO. Paradine Competition secured the GT3 AM class win with the #991 BMW M4 GT3 EVO, finishing an impressive fifth overall.

The #777 car, driven by BMW M works drivers Max Hesse (GER) and Dan Harper (GBR), along with Al Faisal Al Zubair (OMA), Darren Leung, and Ben Tuck (both GBR), started the race from fourth on the grid and was on course for success within the first hour. The #991 BMW M4 GT3 EVO, with Leung sharing the cockpit with Ahmad Al Harthy (OMA), Toby Sowery, and Simon Traves (both GBR), also climbed quickly to the front from eighth on the grid. Both cars completed the 24 hours without any issues, the drivers delivered flawless performances, and the teams executed outstanding strategies and pit work. There was also a podium-topping finish in the GT4 class. AGMC Racing by Simpson Motorsport celebrated victory with the #438 BMW M4 GT4. Unfortunately, the #470 BMW M4 GT4 from WS Racing retired during the night.

Reactions after the 24H Dubai:

Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport: 'This was the perfect start to the new year and a flawless racing debut for our new BMW M4 GT3 EVO. Winning a 24-hour race with a brand-new car and securing a class win as well is far from a given. Congratulations to AlManar Racing by Team WRT and Paradine Competition, and a big thank you to them for making this such a successful debut for the BMW M4 GT3 EVO. My thanks also go to everyone at BMW M Motorsport who worked so hard on the development of this car, making this success possible, and to the drivers, whose outstanding performances contributed to this debut victory. Congratulations also to AGMC Racing by Simpson Motorsport on their win in the GT4 class. What a way to start the year; now we're looking forward to the next races!'

Vincent Vosse, Team Principal Team WRT:

'What a way to start the 2025 season, and our partnership with AlManar Racing. It's a huge achievement to claim the win on the debut of the BMW M4 GT3 EVO. It was a race of determination and executing the perfect strategy. The crew made zero mistakes and performed flawless pitstops, and we know that makes all the difference in these races, so a monumental congratulations to them. I take my hat off to the drivers. It is the first time they have all raced together, and in a new car, so I am very proud that we have been able to give them their first overall win at the Dubai 24H and marking our fourth victory here. Congratulations also to Darren for adding a victory in the GT3 AM class! This makes me very excited for the year ahead!'

Max Hesse (#777 BMW M4 GT3 EVO, AlManar Racing by Team WRT):

'I'm super happy! It was a great first race for us, for Al Faisal and AlManar Racing by Team WRT. What a nice debut! The team did really a fantastic job. We were not the fastest out on track, but we focused on our work, and it paid off.'

Dan Harper (#777 BMW M4 GT3 EVO, AlManar Racing by Team WRT):

'My debut with the BMW M4 GT3 Evo, debut in a 24-hour race with Team WRT and debut for Al Faisal with BMW M Motorsport. A great victory! The whole team had a perfect race and made no mistakes. The strategy was set up perfectly by the team and all the drivers did their job. It was a fantastic race and I'm so glad to get my first 24 hour-race victory under my belt! Hopefully many more to come!'

Al Faisal Al Zubair (#777 BMW M4 GT3 EVO, AlManar Racing by Team WRT):

'What an amazing feeling! I've been trying to win this race for a couple of years now, and I started to think that it was not meant to be (laughs). First race with the BMW M4 GT3 EVO, first race with Team WRT, it couldn't have started better than to win the 24 Hours of Dubai. I'm extremely proud to do it under the AlManar Racing banner and hopefully it is the start of a successful journey!'

Darren Leung (#777 BMW M4 GT3 EVO, AlManar Racing by Team WRT / #991 BMW M4 GT3 EVO, Paradine Competition):

'I am very tired but extremely happy! I just had to hold everything together as well as I could. We knew the double victory was a possibility thanks to the quality of both the teams, and both driver lineups. Everything needed to come into the right place, and it did. I am very fortunate and very thankful to everyone!'

Ahmad Al Harthy (#991 BMW M4 GT3 EVO, Paradine Competition):

'I am really delighted with our performance. We fought with the big boys for most of the race to win the first race of the year, and with the new car. II hope we can take the momentum forward to the coming races.'