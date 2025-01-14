Statement By His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi Undersecretary Of The Abu Dhabi Department Of Energy Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of , affirmed that Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week embodies the United Arab Emirates' and Abu Dhabi's commitment to achieving sustainability goals and reflects their ongoing dedication to addressing the challenges of climate change both locally and globally.



His Excellency added:

'This global event serves as a key strategic for knowledge exchange and enhancing international cooperation in sustainable energy. It is an integral part of our ambitious vision for transitioning towards a low-carbon future.'



He continued:

'At the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, we remain at the forefront of transforming the sector by developing strategies, policies, and regulatory frameworks that support the achievement of climate neutrality by 2050. We believe that effective coordination between government entities and international partners is the cornerstone for achieving these ambitious goals. Abu Dhabi has made significant strides in developing renewable energy infrastructure and enhancing energy efficiency, and we are committed to accelerating innovation in clean energy technologies to achieve a sustainable transformation in this vital sector.'



His Excellency concluded:

'The Department continues its efforts to support initiatives that enhance public and private sector participation in transforming the energy sector to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come. We look forward to continuing our work with our strategic partners to achieve our shared aspirations and goals.'



