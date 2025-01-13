Archermind Technology And Arraymo Unveil AI+OS Integration At CES 2025, Pioneering A New Era Of Digital Intelligence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FusionOS2.0 is Arraymo's latest whole-vehicle-level OS, developed on the Qualcomm SA8775P chip. It achieves deep integration of smart cabin and autonomous driving systems, addressing issues such as cross-domain communication, resource scheduling, and computational efficiency. This enables Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to deploy single-chip, integrated cockpit and driving platforms more efficiently.

ArraymoAIOS, launched simultaneously, is an end-side AI OS that integrates AI models, frameworks, SDKs, and development tools specifically designed for edge AI applications. It significantly reduces the barrier of entry and production difficulty for manufacturers in the field of end-side AI, accelerating the deployment and application of AI on devices locally. The OS facilitates the creation of multimodal interaction, personalized, and diverse intelligent applications for clients.

ArraymoAIOS1.0 has been worked to adapt to mainstream chip platforms including Qualcomm, NVIDIA, and MTK, as well as underlying operating systems like Android and Linux. By utilizing the AMLighting AI acceleration engine, it ensures efficient operation even under limited computing resources, transforming traditional applications into smart AI applications. This not only enhances work efficiency and intelligence levels but also provides users with smooth and secure experiences. The system finds applications not only in the automotive sector but also in IoT, industry, and smart homes.

In the era of "AI+", where AI technology is rapidly being adopted across various industries, Arraymo has introduced cabin and vehicle AI entities based on ArraymoAIOS. These entities support up to ten end-side models and integrate 3D digital avatars with ASR/TTS technologies, enabling multiple scene-specific functions.

As a software integrator for NXP's S32Z/E platform, Arraymo highlighted its comprehensive integration and validation capabilities during CES 2025, showcasing developments based on the NXP S32Z/E platform and demonstrating technical expertise and deep understanding of NXP chips. By collaborating closely with Infineon, they were able to facilitate the safe implementation of AI and algorithmic functions within the AURIXTM TC4x MCU by leveraging its added parallel processing unit (PPU) for complex signal processing and mathematical calculations.

During CES 2025, Arraymo also exhibited products and solutions for AI-enhanced smart homes and IoT. In the realm of smart homes, an AI gateway was introduced to provide connectivity and control solutions for home appliances, adjusting settings according to user preferences for a comfortable living environment. For IoT, the company unveiled products like intelligent front desk service assistants, AI video note-taking solutions, and the AI HC OpenCV platform, leading the new trend of AI and OS integration.

Throughout the event, Arraymo engaged in in-depth discussions with the partners in the ecosystem about trends in intelligent vehicles and AI. Through product idea communications and idea exchanges, Arraymo paved the way for future collaborations and developments in these fields.

