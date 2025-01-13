Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 40: Allu Arjun's Movie Continues To Shine, Mints ₹1 Crore On Monday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 40: Telegu blockbuster Pushpa The Rule - Part 2, starring Allu Arjun, earned around 1 crore net in India on Monday (January 13), across all languages, according to data from Sacnilk.

Overall, the thriller movie has minted a total of ₹1221.55 crore net domestically since release, it added.

The Sukumar directed movie saw numbers drop when newer fare such as Charan's Game Changer, Disney's Mufasa and other Indian films like Max, Marco and Baby John were released, but has kept going strong. It re-surged during the weekend pulling in ₹4.35 crore on Saturday ( ₹2 crore) and Sunday ( ₹2.35 crore) combined, a rise of 73.91 per cent and 17.50 per cent, respectively.

On Monday the movie saw a 57.45 per cent drop compared to the weekend, however, the blockbuster has managed to rake in the crores against newer blockbuster titles, despite being in its sixth week.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Pushpa 2's star cast features actors Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh in key roles, alongside Allu Arjun .

Made on a budget of ₹400-500 crore, Pushpa The Rule part 2's worldwide box office collection as of Day 38 was at ₹1,722.10 crore gross, according to Sacnilk estimates. This includes the rs 1,452.10 crore gross minted in India and ₹270 crore earned from overseas screenings of the movie. The site has not yet released data for Sunday and Monday - i.e. Day 39 and 40.