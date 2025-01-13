Russian Drone Attacks Civilian Vehicle In Sumy Region, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attacked a civilian vehicle in Velykopysarivka community of Sumy region, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to a man.

the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office

It is noted that he attack occurred around 16:00 on Monday, January 13.

The drone strike wounded the - a 65-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife. Tragically, the woman succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Law enforcement authorities have launched a pretrial investigation into the war crime that caused the civilian's death (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

