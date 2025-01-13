Biden:“When Putin Launched His Invasion, We Had Two Jobs And We Did Both”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Current U.S. President Joe Biden stated that his administration has strengthened America's position on the global stage and laid the foundation for the incoming administration led by Donald to secure a bright future for Ukraine and its people.

He made these remarks during a Foreign Policy Address at the State Department, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“When launched his invasion, we had two jobs. One to rally the world to defend Ukraine, and the other to avoid a war between two nuclear powers. We did both those things,” Biden stated.

He emphasized that today, Ukraine remains a free, independent country with the potential for a bright future.

“And we laid the foundation for the next administration so they can protect the bright future of the Ukrainian people,” the U.S. President stressed.

Biden also stated that now, as his presidential term nears its end, he can tell the American people that the United States is stronger and its adversaries weaker than they were four years ago.

Biden reiterated that Putin has failed to achieve any strategic goals in Ukraine and was unable to capture Kyiv in a matter of days, as Russia had claimed before its full-scale invasion.

“The truth is since that war began, I'm the only one that stood in the center of Kyiv, not him,” Biden added.

He also emphasized that Putin has not succeeded in breaking the unity of NATO and other U.S. allies and partners.

“We rallied 50 nations to stand with Ukraine, not just in Europe but for the first time in Asia as well, because countries in Asia know: what happened in Ukraine matters to them as well,” the President stated.

Biden reminded that, through joint efforts, Ukraine has received interceptor aircraft, vast quantities of ammunition, and unprecedented, ruthless sanctions have been imposed on Russia to help Ukraine in its resistance.

Now, according to him, Russia is struggling to replace what it is losing on the battlefield in terms of military equipment and aircraft, while the ruble is under“enormous pressure,” the White House leader noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the new U.S. administration led by Donald Trump will assume power on January 20, following the inauguration of the President-elect.