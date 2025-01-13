Singapore Pres. To Arrive In India On Five-Day Visit To Strengthen Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is scheduled to arrive in India tomorrow on a five-day official visit to strengthen bilateral relationship.

The Indian of External Affairs said in a statement that Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will pay a state visit to India from 14-18 January.

In his first visit to India as President, Tharman will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, Members of Parliament and officials.

He is scheduled to meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss ways of deepening bilateral relationship.

India and Singapore have extensive cooperation based on a long tradition of friendship, trust and mutual respect.

This visit is expected to provide further momentum to bilateral relations, which were elevated to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Modi to Singapore in September 2024. (end)

atk







MENAFN13012025000071011013ID1109086413