Global Edge To Tackle Healthcare Needs At Arab Health 2025 With Natural Products For Middle East Market

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



The company will facilitate the entry for three healthcare brands at the exhibition.

Urbanisation and sedentary lifestyles are driving modern customers to choose natural and effective healthcare solutions. and wellness retail market in the UAE projected to reach approximately 2.57 billion US dollars by 2025.

UAE, January , 2025: GE Services & Trading (Global Edge), a leading company serving as a gateway for businesses to expand to the GCC and MENA region, is set to participate in Arab Health 2025 to introduce three innovative global brands offering natural healthcare products to the UAE and Middle East market. These three brands, specializing in healthy aging, natural plant-based nutrition, and dietary supplements, aim to address the rising demand for health-focused solutions in the region and encourage healthier lifestyles.

Global Edge's participation in Arab Health 2025, the largest healthcare exhibition in the MENA region, underscores its commitment to empowering businesses to tap into this burgeoning market. With the health and wellness retail market in the UAE projected to reach approximately 2.57 billion US dollars by 2025, and the continuous growth across the Middle East, these brands will contribute to shaping the future of healthcare, promoting healthier lifestyles, and driving innovation in the industry.

Karim Hwalla, Director at Global Edge, stated:“Arab Health 2025 offers a powerful platform to connect innovative solutions with the region's growing health-focused demands. At Global Edge, we are committed to creating meaningful opportunities for businesses to expand their global reach. By introducing these three

new brands in the Middle East, we aim to address the region's rising demand for health and wellness solutions while promoting purpose-driven growth and helping businesses succeed”

As urbanisation and sedentary lifestyles fuel rising health concerns like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, modern customers are gravitating towards natural and effective healthcare solutions such as weight management supplements, diabetic care products, heart health supplements, and natural beauty products. With high per capita income and increased purchasing power in the region, the demand for consumer health products, including OTC medications, dietary supplements, and personal care items continues to grow. This trend, coupled with the increasing awareness of natural and organic products, has created a significant opportunity for natural healthcare brands.

Global Edge remains committed to empowering businesses and helping them navigate the complexities of the global market. By providing strategic insights and tailored solutions, the company seeks to establish a strong presence for these healthcare brands in the Middle East. With a keen focus on aligning products with the region's health and wellness priorities, Global Edge aims to drive impactful market entry strategies for its partners.