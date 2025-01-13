Trustesolutions Announces Double-Digit Growth In 2024 In The Chapter 7 Case Management Market Accompanied By Markedly High Satisfaction Ratings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Specific survey highlights include overall high satisfaction ratings with the software, support team, and Trustee Interim Report (TIR) process. 100% of respondents stated satisfaction with TrusteSolutions' customer support and TIR process. Kristi Singal, President of TrusteSolutions, shared, "We are pleased to learn our Chapter 7 Trustees unanimously found our TIR prep features led to more accurate TIR results and fewer errors. It is our goal to provide software features and support that increase efficiency and reduce work for our customers."

TrusteSolutions grew 13% in 2024, more than doubling its growth from 2023.

Ease of use received an overwhelming number of responses when customers were asked to cite their favorite feature. Accurate reporting was a close second. One respondent stated, "The software is easy to use and assists in catching issues in reporting that may have been missed."

Additional findings include survey participants often recommend TrusteSolutions to others, stating ease of use and excellent, responsive customer support as main reasons to switch to the software platform, followed by training and the ability to work from anywhere on any mobile device. One customer shared, "Yes, I recommend TrusteSolutions. I used another vendor for years and thought they were great until I started using TrusteSolutions. It is much more user friendly and has a great deal more to offer in assisting Trustees and their assistants with the whole Trustee process. And, TrusteSolutions has the greatest customer support."

Almost half of its acquired customers are newly appointed Chapter 7 United States Bankruptcy Panel Trustees. Others are existing Trustees that were previously with other case management providers. Being easy to navigate and use is a major reason New Panel Trustees chose TrusteSolutions along with recommendations from existing Trustees.

