Two Injured After Russian Drone Attack On Civilian Car In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Rozlyv, Kherson region, Russian invaders attacked a civilian car with a drone, injuring two people.
That is according to the Kherson Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“Two people were injured. They sustained mine-blast injuries and contusions. A 61-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound to the face. A 63-year-old man sustained a leg injury,” the report says.
The medical team is providing all necessary assistance to the victims.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians shelled the village of Komyshany in the Kherson region, injuring a 57-year-old woman.
Photo: Health Ministry
