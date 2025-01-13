Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of Armenian Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a copy of credentials of Armenian Ambassador to Kuwait Arsen Arakelyan on Monday at the ministry's headquarters. The Minister wished the new ambassador success performing his duties, and further progress and prosperity for bilateral relations. (end) nmo

