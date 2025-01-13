U.S. Institute Of Peace Hosts Pre-Inaugural National Security Event: Passing The Baton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, January 14, the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) is hosting Passing the Baton 2025: Securing America's Future in an Era of Strategic Competition . USIP's flagship, pre-inaugural national security event marks the peaceful transition of presidential administrations through bipartisan dialogue about American foreign policy. The afternoon event will culminate with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan passing the baton to National Security Advisor designate Michael Waltz.

"Since 2001, the U.S. Institute of Peace has commemorated the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next," said Acting USIP President and CEO George Moose. "Passing the Baton offers a platform to discuss the most pressing peace and security challenges that will define the next four years and reaffirms the importance of bipartisan problem-solving in foreign policy."

The full afternoon agenda will examine how to ensure strategic stability in a changing world;

economics and trade; mobilizing new and old technology; and advancing American prosperity and security in the context of new challenges to U.S. national security at a pivotal moment in global affairs.

USIP Board Chair John J. Sullivan said about Passing the Baton, "In this time of heightened strategic rivalry and global instability, preventing and mitigating conflicts before they escalate into crises or wars is not only a moral imperative but a strategic necessity."

The event is being live streamed globally starting at 12:45 p.m. ET and will run through 6:30 p.m. ET. Featured speakers include military leaders, members of Congress and other leading experts. For specific discussions and panel times please see the agenda below.



12:45 p.m.: Fireside Chat: Ensuring Strategic Stability

1:40 p.m.: Panel I: Harnessing Economics and Trade

3:05 p.m.: Conversation with Congressional Leaders: Advancing American Prosperity & Security

3:55 p.m.: Panel II: Mobilizing Technology, Old & New 6 p.m.: Passing the Baton

USIP's institutional partners for the event are the American Enterprise Institute, Atlantic Council, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Center for American Progress, and the Heritage Foundation. Media partners for the event are SiriusXM POTUS Ch. 124 and the Wall Street Journal.

