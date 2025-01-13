DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SURVIVOR & PHILANTHROPIST KIKI LAUDERDALE RELEASES NEW BOOK TITLED 'YOU CAN't HEAR HUMMINGBIRDS'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Domestic Violence Survivor, Artist and Philanthropist Kiki Lauderdale has released of new book“You Can't Hear Hummingbirds”. Kiki's is widely known for her captivating storytelling and multifaceted artistic talents. With October being Domestic Violence Awareness month“You Can't Hear Hummingbirds” draws on her own childhood trauma with this new presentation. In the book Kiki also includes several sample exclusive pieces of her artwork. Birthed through her trauma of abuse as a child. Kiki Lauderdale's amazing gift for drawing has been used as her own self healing therapy. Kiki's work has also received rave reviews for it's uniqueness.The book follows the true story of the writer's own traumatic childhood, this narrative follows the life of Aonani, a young black girl growing up in the mid 70's in a house of evil, misery and darkness in the castern United States. This heartbreaking story of the emotional and physical scars of child abuse has the most troublesome and painful beginning for Aonani, which means, "beautiful light." But as this artful tale unravels, it exposes an ugly and unsettling truth. The narrator takes the difficult and necessary journey toward healing, through spirituality and self-discovery.MORE ABOUT YOU CANT HEAR HUMMINGBIRDS LLC :At You Can't Hear Hummingbirds LLC (Kiki Lauderdale's Company), we believe in the power of stories and support to transform lives. We are dedicated to advocating for victims of bullying and child abuse, providing a platform where silence is broken and healing begins. To purchased Kiki Lauderdale's new book, for resources and more information go to .

