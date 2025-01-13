Mastercard Reaffirms Commitment To Ghana With New Office In Accra

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Mastercard has expanded its operations in West Africa with the opening of its first office in Accra, Ghana. This strategic milestone underscores Mastercard's commitment to supporting the country's growing digital by providing innovative products and services tailored to the market.

The establishment of a physical presence in Ghana further highlights Mastercard's intent to deepen relationships with stakeholders and drive inclusive growth across the region. By setting up an office in Accra, Mastercard aims to accelerate its efforts in providing tailored solutions for Ghanaian stakeholders, facilitating closer collaborations and driving positive impact on the country's financial landscape.

“Opening our office in Ghana marks an important milestone in our commitment to deepening relationships across the region. Our growth strategy for West Africa is ambitious, and establishing a formal presence here allows us to better serve the specific needs of our customers. We are eager to leverage our global expertise and innovative capabilities to introduce advanced payment technologies in this market. As we look to the future, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our extensive network of partners in the public and private sector, who are helping us build a better, more connected digital world. We remain unwavering in our commitment to shaping the future of payments and financial services in this dynamic market,” said Mark Elliott, Division President for Africa at Mastercard .

As Ghana continues its economic strides with a GDP per capita of USD $2,238 for 2023, and notable growth in sectors like agriculture, mining and digital infrastructure.

“Ghana presents a tremendous opportunity for Mastercard to enhance its geographical presence in West Africa. We are committed to attracting and nurturing top talent and fostering an ecosystem that aims to contribute positively to the local economy and technological advancement. We are proud of the positive impact that Mastercard has made on Ghana's financial services ecosystem through collaborative partnerships between our team and extensive network of partners. We will continue to work closely with our partners and innovative new players in the fintech space and beyond as we contribute to a connected and inclusive digital future for all,” said Folasade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager and Area Business Head, West Africa, Mastercard .

Mastercard's commitment to Ghana goes beyond opening its office in Accra. Through strategic partnerships with innovative players such as Kalabash , KaiOS , Boost , Smile ID , as well as partnerships with financial institutions like Access Bank and Fidelity Bank to enhance cross-border payment solutions, Mastercard has been instrumental in driving financial inclusion and digital transformation in Ghana. These collaborations have empowered local fintechs, enhanced access to digital services for underserved communities, and strengthened Ghana's position as a hub for technological innovation. Also, initiatives like the Mastercard Fintech Forum and Fraud and Cyber Resilience Forum have further bolstered the ecosystem by fostering dialogue, sharing best practices, and addressing key challenges in the financial sector.

The new office in Accra represents a significant step in Mastercard's ongoing commitment to West Africa, expanding its footprint across the continent with existing offices in Cairo, Casablanca, Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi, Mauritius, and now, Ghana. This strategic expansion reinforces Mastercard's dedication to driving a sustainable digital economy that creates lasting benefits across Africa.

