Brazil Shoe Exports To Arab Countries Down In 2024

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – In 2024 Arab League countries purchased fewer shoes from Brazil compared to 2023. According to data provided by the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association (Abicalçados ) to ANBA, the top Arab destination of Brazilian footwear exports was the United Arab Emirates, followed by Libya, Lebanon, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, all showing declines. The only growth was recorded in exports to Qatar and Iraq.

In the consolidated data for Arab countries, exports grossed USD 22.1 million in 2024, a decrease of 28.3% compared to 2023. In terms of volume, 2 million pairs were exported, a reduction of 31.4%.

Last year, the UAE imported USD 7.9 million worth of Brazilian footwear, a decrease of 4.2% compared to 2023. In terms of volume, 656,100 pairs were imported, a reduction of 3.1%. Libya imported USD 2.68 million, down 25.3%, and 241,400 pairs, with revenues declining by 25.2%.

Exports also declined to Lebanon, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Jordan, until Iraq, the 8th largest destination, recorded growth last year at USD 770,600, an increase of 13.2% in value, with a total of 108,700 pairs, up 48% compared to the previous year. Exports to Qatar, the 9th largest destination, also rose significantly by 118% in value to a total of USD 707,000, with 43,100 pairs, a 174% increase in volume.

Overall, Brazil shipped 97.45 million pairs in 2024, a decrease of 17.7% compared to 2023. Exports fell 16.4% for the year, to USD 976 million. No Arab country ranked among the top 20 destinations over the year, but the UAE was the 14th largest destination in December, with imports of 79,000 pairs, 110% higher than in December 2023.

In a statement, Abicalçados highlighted that, on the other hand, there was an increase in total Brazilian footwear imports, especially from suppliers in Asia. For the year, imports totaled 35.8 million pairs, a growth of 26.3% compared to 2023, and grossed USD 477.72 million, an increase of 7.9% in the same comparison.

Read on:

Abu Dhabi to have 2 Piccadilly stores this year

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Abicalçados

The post Brazil shoe exports to Arab countries down in 2024 appeared first on ANBA News Agency .