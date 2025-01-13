Swiss Companies Confirm Medium-Term Revenue Targets At Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference 2025



Swiss companies confirm medium-term revenue targets at Baader

Helvea Swiss Equities 2025 The new year began with the three-day Baader

Helvea Swiss Equities Conference in Bad

Ragaz from 8 to 10

January

2025. The conference was attended by around 80

leading Swiss companies and almost 300

investors. Nearly half of the companies listed in the Swiss were among the companies presenting at the event. The agenda for the three-day conference had a clear focus on trading. Day two saw the Trading Forum held for the first time at the Baader

Helvea Swiss Equities Conference. The speakers addressed topics including securities trading with a focus on Swiss equities, retail securities trading in Europe, and digital assets. Investors had the opportunity to discuss ideas in depth with the presenting companies and the representatives at the conference during the course of some 1000 individual and small group discussions and company presentations.”At this year's conference in Switzerland, we were able to meet numerous investors and gain valuable insights into relevant capital market topics. For us, the conference is a must-attend event in each year's schedule“, said Peter Mainz, CEO at Landis+Gyr. Attendees focused on the progress of the past year and what lies ahead. "The Baader

Helvea Swiss Equities Conference was the ideal start to our Investor Access activities for 2025. We enjoyed a number of valuable discussions with investors from all over the world", explains Stephan Haferl, CEO at Comet

Group.

Swiss companies remain confident about medium-term earnings growth The contrast in the performance of the various global economic sectors is also reflected in the latest assessment by Swiss companies. While companies in the services sector remain optimistic about future business performance, the majority of industrial companies are still uncertain about whether demand is likely to pick up in the short term. From a regional perspective, many companies are working on the basis that Europe's relative weakness will continue initially, not least because the German sales market, which is key for many Swiss companies, is not yet showing any signs of recovery. By contrast, most managers reacted calmly to a potential for an increase in tariffs given that they have strongly diversified their local production sites in recent years. Furthermore, a number of companies stressed their resilience in the face of short-term fluctuations in demand, due to the broad spread of their offerings in terms of product categories, regions and customer groups. Despite this positive feeling, many companies reported a continued focus on cost control measures - both through existing efficiency programmes and due to optimisation of the product portfolio. On balance, Swiss companies saw themselves as being well positioned to tackle the current business environment despite the current adversity. Most companies saw scope for further margin growth in this environment, leading them to confirm their medium-term revenue targets. Their confidence that continued profitable growth is possible was also reflected in a clear commitment to offering shareholders an attractive share in the company's success - through both increased dividends and share buybacks. "The 2025 capital market year has got off to a very successful start with the twenty-first Swiss Equities Conference. We are expecting some exciting developments in the markets and we look forward to the coming months and the various other conferences. Interest in securities trading as a whole and in Swiss equities in particular is very strong and we are delighted by the positive response from so many investors", says Oliver

Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader

Bank. The next Baader

Helvea Swiss Equities Conference will take place in January

2026. Further details can be found on our website at .



About Baader Bank AG: Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.

