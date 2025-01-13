Senate President Highlights Jordan's Resilience, Unity Under Hashemite Leadership

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an, January 13 (Petra) – Senate President Faisal Fayez underscored Jordan's resilience in overcoming challenges, attributing this to the leadership of King Abdullah II, the vigilance of the Jordanian people, and the capabilities of the country's security services and armed forces.Speaking during a meeting on Monday in Ma'an Governorate, Fayez engaged with representatives of national and civil society institutions. The session, attended by Senate officials and committee heads, emphasized the importance of bolstering national unity to address Jordan's political, economic, and security challenges.Fayez highlighted Jordan's achievements upon entering its second centenary, lauding its stability amid regional turmoil. He detailed the evolution of the Jordanian state, crediting the Hashemite leadership and tribal alliances for building its institutions and maintaining unity.Reflecting on the reign of the late King Hussein, Fayez noted that Jordan successfully navigated complex political and security crises, emerging strong and united. Similarly, he described the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II as instrumental in navigating contemporary challenges, including regional conflicts, economic crises, and global phenomena like the COVID-19 pandemic and the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war.On internal matters, Fayez noted the government's focus on comprehensive reforms under His Majesty's directives. These reforms aim to advance economic modernization, reduce poverty and unemployment, attract investments, and empower youth and women. He commended the proactive approach of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, particularly in addressing citizens' needs and promoting decentralized governance.Fayez concluded by emphasizing the Hashemite leadership's dedication to justice, dignity, and Arab unity. He reaffirmed Jordan's historic role in defending Arab causes, especially the Palestinian cause, and maintaining its principles of freedom and solidarity across the Arab world.