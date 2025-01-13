Qurate Retail Group Included In Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 List

(MENAFN- 3BL) January 13, 2025 /3BL/ - Qurate Retail GroupSM, which comprises six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – has been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 . A world leader in commerce (“vCommerce”), Qurate Retail Group ranked 28 out of 77 in the retail & consumer goods industry, and among the top 200 companies overall. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and ranking provider.

America's Most Responsible Companies honors the top 600 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries, for their commitment to making a positive impact on their community and the environment. The ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance. The analysis is based on two metrics:



Quantitative data from KPI (key performance indicator) research: More than 30 KPIs from the across the three areas of ESG were considered for the ranking. The CSR reputation of each company derived from an extensive survey of 26,000 U.S. residents, assessing the public's perception of each company's social responsibility efforts.

Earlier in 2024, Qurate Retail Group announced significant advancements made toward its public goals, further emphasizing the critical role the company plays in protecting the environment, championing empowerment and belonging, and curating product responsibly. A few highlights include:



Reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 36% from a 2018 baseline, in support of a 50% reduction goal by 2030.

Surpassed goal to spotlight 500 underrepresented small businesses two years early. Published annual list of names and addresses of Tier 1 factories that produce direct-sourced products sold by QVC and HSN1 to promote supply chain transparency.

The collective advancements made underscore Qurate Retail Group's Global Impact team focus to embed inclusion, sustainability, and social responsibility into all aspects of the business by inspiring a more sustainable way to retail through actions that accelerate business growth and positively impact employees, customers, communities, business partners, and the planet.

To learn more about Qurate Retail Group's Corporate Responsibility initiatives and summary reports, visit:

1This list includes factories involved in the manufacturing and/or assembly of finished products in the apparel and home categories, sold at retail by QVC and HSN. Where existing contractual or other restrictions or considerations may preclude certain factory names and addresses from publication, we expect to work with any such business partners to secure necessary approvals.

About Qurate Retail Group:

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 15 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests.

About Statista:

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.