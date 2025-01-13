Principal® To Host World Cancer Day Event Featuring ESPN's V Foundation CEO

(MENAFN- 3BL) DES MOINES, Iowa, January 13, 2025 /3BL/ – Principal Group® invites community members to its global headquarters in Des Moines on World Cancer Day, Tuesday, February 4, for an educational event with the V Foundation for Cancer Research . The event will feature a keynote from Shane Jacobson , V Foundation Chief Executive Officer and Susanna Greer , Ph.D., V Foundation Chief Scientific Officer, as they provide education on the importance of cancer research, its impact on everyday and wellness, and the inspirational stories of hope cancer continues to provide.

The CDC's National Center for Health Statistics cites cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States, and Iowa has the second-highest cancer rate and the fastest growing rate of new cancers according to the 2024 Iowa Cancer Registry .

The V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by ESPN and renowned basketball coach Jim Valvano, has a singular mission: to achieve Victory Over Cancer® and save lives. The V Foundation has funded nearly $400 million in cancer research grants across North America.

"Principal® is proud to support the V Foundation for Cancer Research in their mission to advance cancer research and inspire hope. By bringing together our community on World Cancer Day, we aim to raise awareness for the critical need of continued research and investments in the fight against cancer, a disease that impacts so many lives.” said Jo Christine Miles, director, Principal® Foundation and Principal Community Relations.“We believe that through collaboration and shared commitment to health and wellness, we can make significant strides toward achieving Victory Over Cancer®."

Principal pledges support to the V Foundation through the Move to Make a Difference challenge

Principal announced today it is encouraging employees to move one million miles between January 13 and June 30, 2025, to raise one million dollars in support of cancer research through the V Foundation. Each mile of physical movement employees complete will be matched with a $1 donation to the V Foundation when logged through the Charity Miles tracking app.

“The V Foundation is thrilled to join forces with Principal to engage employees across the globe. We are excited to collaborate to fund game-changing cancer research that aims to achieve our shared goal of Victory Over Cancer®,” said Shane Jacobson, CEO of the V Foundation.“It is motivating to see the passion throughout the entire Principal team, and we celebrate that our partnership will accelerate innovation, inspire teamwork, and save lives.”

Building stronger communities

Through strategic collaborations and investments, Principal together with Principal® Foundation support programs that enable people to pursue their journey to better financial futures. Meeting essential needs, such as health and well-being, is where this path begins. Support by Principal of the V Foundation helps move the needle on cancer research and highlights the role that overall health and wellness has in a person's long-term financial stability.

Event details

Date and time: Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at noon.

Details:

Speakers: V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson

V Foundation Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Susanna Greer

Location: Principal Financial Group Auditorium, 711 High Street, Des Moines, Iowa. The Auditorium entrance is located on 8th Street.

Registration details: Register via Eventbrite . Pre-registration is required.

Parking: Public parking is available at metered spots surrounding Principal campus or at the parking ramp at 9th Street and Grand Avenue for a fee.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with nearly 20,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for 145 years, we're helping approximately 68 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and named as a“Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and purpose at principal .

Principal community relations supports the communities where affiliates of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392 operates. Insurance products and plan administrative services provided through Principal Life Insurance Company®, a member of the Principal Financial Group, Des Moines, IA 50392.

Principal Financial Group Foundation, Inc. (“Principal® Foundation”)is a duly recognized 501(c)(3) entity focused on providing philanthropic support to programs that build financial security in the communities where Principal Financial Group, Inc. (“Principal”) operates. While Principal Foundation receives funding from Principal, Principal Foundation is a distinct, independent, charitable entity. Principal Foundation does not practice any form of investment advisory services and is not authorized to do so.

1 As of September 30, 2024

2 Ethisphere, 2024

3 Pensions & Investments, 2023

About The V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, ESPN commentator and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The V Foundation has funded nearly $400 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to funding the best scientists to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and save lives. To learn more, visit v.org.

4140080-012025

####